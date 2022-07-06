Crowdsourcing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Crowdsourcing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Crowdsourcing Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Crowdsourcing Software include Planview (Spigit), Brightidea, IdeaScale, Sopheon, Planbox, IdeaConnection, SAP, Qmarkets and Exago, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Crowdsourcing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Crowdsourcing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Crowdsourcing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Crowdsourcing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Crowdsourcing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Crowdsourcing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Planview (Spigit)
Brightidea
IdeaScale
Sopheon
Planbox
IdeaConnection
SAP
Qmarkets
Exago
iEnabler
Rever
innosabi
HYPE Innovation
Itonics
Innovation Cloud
Wazoku
Idea Drop
Crowdicity
Skipsolabs
Viima
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Crowdsourcing Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Crowdsourcing Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Crowdsourcing Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Crowdsourcing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Crowdsourcing Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Crowdsourcing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Crowdsourcing Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crowdsourcing Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crowdsourcing Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crowdsourcing Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
