Industrial Cellular Modem Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Cellular Modem in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Cellular Modem Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Cellular Modem Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial Cellular Modem companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Cellular Modem market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

NB-IoT LPWA Technologies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Cellular Modem include Baimatech, Belden Inc., Bentek Systems, CalAmp, CAMPBELL SCIENTIFIC?INC, Digi International Inc, InHand Networks, Intercel Pty Ltd and Jinan USR IOT Technology Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Cellular Modem manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Cellular Modem Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Cellular Modem Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

NB-IoT LPWA Technologies

LTE-M LPWA Technologies

Other

Global Industrial Cellular Modem Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Cellular Modem Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing Industry

Transportation Industry

Energy and Utility Industry

Other

Global Industrial Cellular Modem Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Cellular Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Cellular Modem revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Cellular Modem revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Cellular Modem sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial Cellular Modem sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baimatech

Belden Inc.

Bentek Systems

CalAmp

CAMPBELL SCIENTIFIC?INC

Digi International Inc

InHand Networks

Intercel Pty Ltd

Jinan USR IOT Technology Limited

Moxa Inc.

QTech Data Systems Ltd.

Red Lion Controls?Inc

Robustel

Wlink Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Cellular Modem Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Cellular Modem Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Cellular Modem Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Cellular Modem Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Cellular Modem Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Cellular Modem Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Cellular Modem Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Cellular Modem Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Cellular Modem Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Cellular Modem Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Cellular Modem Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Cellular Modem Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Cellular Modem Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Cellular Modem Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Cellular Modem Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Cellular Mode

