Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) in global, including the following market information:
Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fossil Fuel Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) include Akzo Nobel NV, China Energy Ltd, Grillo-Werke AG, Guangdong JOVO Group, Korea Gas Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, Oberon Fuels, Royal Dutch Shell and Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fossil Fuel Based
Bio-based
Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
LPG Blending
Aerosol Propellants
Transportation Fuel
Industrial
Other
Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzo Nobel NV
China Energy Ltd
Grillo-Werke AG
Guangdong JOVO Group
Korea Gas Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation
Oberon Fuels
Royal Dutch Shell
Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DM
