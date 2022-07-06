Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nasal Drug Delivery Technology in global, including the following market information:
Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Nasal Drug Delivery Technology companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market was valued at 56110 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 75180 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pressurized Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nasal Drug Delivery Technology include 3M United States, Aegis Therapeutics LLC, Aptargroup, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, BF Ascher & Company, Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dickinson and Company, Douglas Pharmaceuticals Ltd and ENT Technologies Pty. Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nasal Drug Delivery Technology manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pressurized Type
Non-pressurized Type
Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Nasal Congestion
Rhinitis
Asthma
Other
Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nasal Drug Delivery Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nasal Drug Delivery Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nasal Drug Delivery Technology sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Nasal Drug Delivery Technology sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M United States
Aegis Therapeutics LLC
Aptargroup, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
BF Ascher & Company, Inc.
Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Dickinson and Company
Douglas Pharmaceuticals Ltd
ENT Technologies Pty. Ltd
Glaxosmithkline PLC
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co., Inc.
Novartis AG
OptiNose, Inc
PendoPharm, Inc
Pfizer, Inc
Promius Pharma, LLC
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Compani
