Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nasal Drug Delivery Technology in global, including the following market information:

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Nasal Drug Delivery Technology companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market was valued at 56110 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 75180 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pressurized Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nasal Drug Delivery Technology include 3M United States, Aegis Therapeutics LLC, Aptargroup, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, BF Ascher & Company, Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dickinson and Company, Douglas Pharmaceuticals Ltd and ENT Technologies Pty. Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nasal Drug Delivery Technology manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pressurized Type

Non-pressurized Type

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Nasal Congestion

Rhinitis

Asthma

Other

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nasal Drug Delivery Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nasal Drug Delivery Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nasal Drug Delivery Technology sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Nasal Drug Delivery Technology sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M United States

Aegis Therapeutics LLC

Aptargroup, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BF Ascher & Company, Inc.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Dickinson and Company

Douglas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

ENT Technologies Pty. Ltd

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

OptiNose, Inc

PendoPharm, Inc

Pfizer, Inc

Promius Pharma, LLC

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories

