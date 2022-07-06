Training eLearning Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Training eLearning Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Training eLearning Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Training eLearning Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Training eLearning Software include Deskera, Lessonly, SAP (Litmos), TalentLMS, LearnCore, Bridge, Adobe Captivate Prime, Pluralsight and Docebo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Training eLearning Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Training eLearning Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Training eLearning Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Training eLearning Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Training eLearning Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Training eLearning Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Training eLearning Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Training eLearning Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Training eLearning Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Deskera

Lessonly

SAP (Litmos)

TalentLMS

LearnCore

Bridge

Adobe Captivate Prime

Pluralsight

Docebo

Saba

Oracle

Cornerstone OnDemand

Axonify

Grovo

Workday

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Training eLearning Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Training eLearning Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Training eLearning Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Training eLearning Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Training eLearning Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Training eLearning Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Training eLearning Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Training eLearning Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Training eLearning Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Training eLearning Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Training eLearning Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Training eLearning Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Training eLearning Softw

