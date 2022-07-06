Training eLearning Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Training eLearning Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Training eLearning Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Training eLearning Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Training eLearning Software include Deskera, Lessonly, SAP (Litmos), TalentLMS, LearnCore, Bridge, Adobe Captivate Prime, Pluralsight and Docebo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Training eLearning Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Training eLearning Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Training eLearning Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Training eLearning Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Training eLearning Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Training eLearning Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Training eLearning Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Training eLearning Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Training eLearning Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Deskera
Lessonly
SAP (Litmos)
TalentLMS
LearnCore
Bridge
Adobe Captivate Prime
Pluralsight
Docebo
Saba
Oracle
Cornerstone OnDemand
Axonify
Grovo
Workday
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Training eLearning Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Training eLearning Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Training eLearning Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Training eLearning Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Training eLearning Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Training eLearning Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Training eLearning Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Training eLearning Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Training eLearning Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Training eLearning Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Training eLearning Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Training eLearning Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Training eLearning Softw
