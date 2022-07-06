Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Learning Management System (LMS) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Learning Management System (LMS) Software market was valued at 13530 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39010 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Learning Management System (LMS) Software include SAP Litmos, Docebo, Canvas, Blackboard Learn, Schoology, Edmodo, Moodle, TalentLMS and Brightspace, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Learning Management System (LMS) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Learning Management System (LMS) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Learning Management System (LMS) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SAP Litmos

Docebo

Canvas

Blackboard Learn

Schoology

Edmodo

Moodle

TalentLMS

Brightspace

Lessonly

engagedly

Oracle

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Learning Management System (LMS) Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Learning Management System (LMS) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Learning Management System (LMS) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Learning Management System (LMS) Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Learning Management System (LMS) Software Players in Global

