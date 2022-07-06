Pure Play Software Testing Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pure Play Software Testing Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pure Play Software Testing Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pure Play Software Testing Services include Inspearit, Planit Testing, QualiTest, Software Quality Systems, 360Logica, a1qa, ZenQ, CSC (AppLabs) and Cigniti, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pure Play Software Testing Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pure Play Software Testing Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pure Play Software Testing Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Inspearit

Planit Testing

QualiTest

Software Quality Systems

360Logica

a1qa

ZenQ

CSC (AppLabs)

Cigniti

Acial

QA Infotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pure Play Software Testing Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pure Play Software Testing Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pure Play Software Testing Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Pure Play Software Testing Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pure Play Software Testing Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pure Play Software Tes

