Public Safety Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Safety Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Public Safety Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Public Safety Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Public Safety Software include Everbridge, DisasterLAN, Dude, IBM, Veoci, ArcGIS, BeSafe, CoBRA and Priority, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Public Safety Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Public Safety Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Public Safety Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Public Safety Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Public Safety Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Public Safety Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Public Safety Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Public Safety Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Public Safety Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Everbridge
DisasterLAN
Dude
IBM
Veoci
ArcGIS
BeSafe
CoBRA
Priority
Crisis360
Resolver
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Public Safety Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Public Safety Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Public Safety Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Public Safety Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Public Safety Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Public Safety Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Public Safety Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Public Safety Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Safety Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Public Safety Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Safety Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Public Safety Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Safety Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
