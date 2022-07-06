Public Safety Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Safety Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Public Safety Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Public Safety Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Public Safety Software include Everbridge, DisasterLAN, Dude, IBM, Veoci, ArcGIS, BeSafe, CoBRA and Priority, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Public Safety Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Public Safety Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Public Safety Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Public Safety Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Public Safety Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Public Safety Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Public Safety Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Public Safety Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Public Safety Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Everbridge

DisasterLAN

Dude

IBM

Veoci

ArcGIS

BeSafe

CoBRA

Priority

Crisis360

Resolver

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Public Safety Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Public Safety Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Public Safety Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Public Safety Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Public Safety Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Public Safety Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Public Safety Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Public Safety Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Safety Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Public Safety Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Safety Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Public Safety Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Safety Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



