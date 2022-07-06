Object Storage Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Object Storage Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Object Storage Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Object Storage Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Object Storage Software include AWS, Google, DigitalOcean, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Cloudian, Minio, NetApp and SwiftStack, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Object Storage Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Object Storage Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Object Storage Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Object Storage Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Object Storage Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Object Storage Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Object Storage Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Object Storage Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Object Storage Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AWS

Google

DigitalOcean

Microsoft Azure

IBM

Cloudian

Minio

NetApp

SwiftStack

Oracle

Zadara

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Object Storage Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Object Storage Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Object Storage Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Object Storage Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Object Storage Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Object Storage Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Object Storage Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Object Storage Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Object Storage Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Object Storage Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Object Storage Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Object Storage Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Object Storage Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

