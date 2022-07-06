SaaS Backup Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of SaaS Backup Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global SaaS Backup Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global SaaS Backup Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Salesforce Backup Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of SaaS Backup Software include SolarWinds, Spanning, Datto, Acronis, OwnBackup, UpSafe, BackupBuddy, Relational Junction and Barracuda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the SaaS Backup Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global SaaS Backup Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global SaaS Backup Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Salesforce Backup
Office 365 Backup
G Suite and Other Backup
Global SaaS Backup Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global SaaS Backup Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global SaaS Backup Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global SaaS Backup Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies SaaS Backup Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies SaaS Backup Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SolarWinds
Spanning
Datto
Acronis
OwnBackup
UpSafe
BackupBuddy
Relational Junction
Barracuda
Mail Backup
Druva
Kaseya (Spanning)
Veeam
Asigra
NetApp
Veritas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SaaS Backup Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global SaaS Backup Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global SaaS Backup Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global SaaS Backup Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global SaaS Backup Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top SaaS Backup Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global SaaS Backup Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global SaaS Backup Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 SaaS Backup Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies SaaS Backup Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SaaS Backup Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 SaaS Backup Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SaaS Backup Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
