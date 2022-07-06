Process Mining Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Process Mining Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Process Mining Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Process Mining Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Process Mining Software include UiPath, Celonis, ProcessGold, Software AG, Minit, QPR Software, Signavio, Appnomic Systems and Datapolis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Process Mining Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Process Mining Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Process Mining Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Process Mining Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Process Mining Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Process Mining Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Process Mining Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Process Mining Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Process Mining Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

UiPath

Celonis

ProcessGold

Software AG

Minit

QPR Software

Signavio

Appnomic Systems

Datapolis

Disco

Fujitsu

Icaro

Kofax

myInvenio

ProDiscovery

Worksoft

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Process Mining Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Process Mining Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Process Mining Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Process Mining Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Process Mining Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Process Mining Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Process Mining Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Process Mining Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Process Mining Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Process Mining Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Mining Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Process Mining Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Mining Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

