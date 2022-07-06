Process Mining Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Process Mining Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Process Mining Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Process Mining Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Process Mining Software include UiPath, Celonis, ProcessGold, Software AG, Minit, QPR Software, Signavio, Appnomic Systems and Datapolis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Process Mining Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Process Mining Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Process Mining Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Process Mining Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Process Mining Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Process Mining Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Process Mining Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Process Mining Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Process Mining Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
UiPath
Celonis
ProcessGold
Software AG
Minit
QPR Software
Signavio
Appnomic Systems
Datapolis
Disco
Fujitsu
Icaro
Kofax
myInvenio
ProDiscovery
Worksoft
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Process Mining Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Process Mining Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Process Mining Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Process Mining Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Process Mining Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Process Mining Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Process Mining Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Process Mining Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Process Mining Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Process Mining Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Mining Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Process Mining Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Mining Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
