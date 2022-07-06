Spend Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spend Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Spend Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spend Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spend Management Software include Procurify, Precoro, Ariba, ProcurementExpress.com, Vroozi, Airbase, SMART by GEP, Coupa Spend Analysis and Fraxion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Spend Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spend Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Spend Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Base

Global Spend Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Spend Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Spend Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Spend Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spend Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spend Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Procurify

Precoro

Ariba

ProcurementExpress.com

Vroozi

Airbase

SMART by GEP

Coupa Spend Analysis

Fraxion

Resolvr

Accrualify

Claritum

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spend Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Spend Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Spend Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Spend Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Spend Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spend Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Spend Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Spend Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Spend Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Spend Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spend Management Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spend Management Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spend Management Software Companies

4 Market Si

