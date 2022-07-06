Utilities Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Utilities Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Utilities Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Utilities Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Energy Management Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Utilities Software include EnergyElephant, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Autodesk, TEAM Energy, The PI System, Oracle, Accenture and ATLAS Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Utilities Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Utilities Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Utilities Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Energy Management Software
Meter Data Management Software
Other Utilities Software
Global Utilities Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Utilities Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Utilities Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Utilities Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Utilities Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Utilities Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EnergyElephant
Siemens
Johnson Controls
Autodesk
TEAM Energy
The PI System
Oracle
Accenture
ATLAS Energy
Honeywell
SAP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Utilities Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Utilities Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Utilities Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Utilities Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Utilities Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Utilities Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Utilities Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Utilities Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Utilities Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Utilities Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Utilities Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Utilities Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Utilities Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Utilities Software Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Utilities? Customer Information System (CIS) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Energy and Utilities Electrical Digital Twin Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Utilities Network Designing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
G Suite Utilities Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028