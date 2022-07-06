Security Awareness Training Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Security Awareness Training Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Security Awareness Training Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Security Awareness Training Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Security Awareness Training Software include KnowBe4, Webroot, Infosec IQ, Inspired eLearning, Proofpoint, The Defence Works, SANS, Symantec and Ataata and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Security Awareness Training Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Security Awareness Training Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Security Awareness Training Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Security Awareness Training Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Security Awareness Training Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Security Awareness Training Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Security Awareness Training Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Security Awareness Training Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Security Awareness Training Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KnowBe4
Webroot
Infosec IQ
Inspired eLearning
Proofpoint
The Defence Works
SANS
Symantec
Ataata
(ISC)2
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Security Awareness Training Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Security Awareness Training Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Security Awareness Training Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Security Awareness Training Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Security Awareness Training Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Security Awareness Training Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Security Awareness Training Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Security Awareness Training Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Security Awareness Training Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Security Awareness Training Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Awareness Training Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Security Aw
