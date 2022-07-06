IT Risk Management Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of IT Risk Management Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global IT Risk Management Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global IT Risk Management Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IT Risk Management Solutions include Dell Technologies (RSA), Galvanize, ServiceNow, LockPath, Allgress, SAI Global, IBM, ESC2 SRL – Gruppo Energent SPA and MetricStream, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IT Risk Management Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IT Risk Management Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IT Risk Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global IT Risk Management Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IT Risk Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global IT Risk Management Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global IT Risk Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IT Risk Management Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IT Risk Management Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dell Technologies (RSA)

Galvanize

ServiceNow

LockPath

Allgress

SAI Global

IBM

ESC2 SRL – Gruppo Energent SPA

MetricStream

Resolver

Oracle

SAI Global

LogicManager

Telos

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IT Risk Management Solutions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IT Risk Management Solutions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IT Risk Management Solutions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IT Risk Management Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IT Risk Management Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IT Risk Management Solutions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IT Risk Management Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IT Risk Management Solutions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IT Risk Management Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies IT Risk Management Solutions Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IT Risk Management Solutions Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IT Risk Management Solutions Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IT Risk Mana

