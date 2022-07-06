Traval Retail Cosmetic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Traval Retail Cosmetic is refer to the sales of personal care and beauty products that are from tourist and travelers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Traval Retail Cosmetic in Global, including the following market information:

Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Traval Retail Cosmetic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Personal Care Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Traval Retail Cosmetic include L?Oreal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Amore Pacific, Avon and Johnson & Johnson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Traval Retail Cosmetic companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Personal Care

Makeup

Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Luxuary/Pharmarcy Market

Mass Market

Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Traval Retail Cosmetic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Traval Retail Cosmetic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

L?Oreal

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Amore Pacific

Avon

Johnson & Johnson

Kao

Chanel

LVMH

Coty

Clarins

Natura Cosmeticos

Revlon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Traval Retail Cosmetic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Traval Retail Cosmetic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Traval Retail Cosmetic Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traval Retail Cosmetic Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Traval Retail Cosmetic Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traval Retail Cosmetic Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



