Traval Retail Cosmetic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Traval Retail Cosmetic is refer to the sales of personal care and beauty products that are from tourist and travelers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Traval Retail Cosmetic in Global, including the following market information:
Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Traval Retail Cosmetic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Personal Care Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Traval Retail Cosmetic include L?Oreal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Amore Pacific, Avon and Johnson & Johnson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Traval Retail Cosmetic companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Personal Care
Makeup
Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Luxuary/Pharmarcy Market
Mass Market
Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Traval Retail Cosmetic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Traval Retail Cosmetic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
L?Oreal
Unilever
Procter & Gamble
Estee Lauder
Shiseido
Beiersdorf
Amore Pacific
Avon
Johnson & Johnson
Kao
Chanel
LVMH
Coty
Clarins
Natura Cosmeticos
Revlon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Traval Retail Cosmetic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Traval Retail Cosmetic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Traval Retail Cosmetic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Traval Retail Cosmetic Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traval Retail Cosmetic Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Traval Retail Cosmetic Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traval Retail Cosmetic Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/