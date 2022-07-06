Drillboats Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Drillboat is a merchant vessel designed for use in exploratory offshore drilling of new oil and gas wells or for scientific drilling purposes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drillboats in global, including the following market information:

Global Drillboats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drillboats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Drillboats companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drillboats market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Type 1 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drillboats include Noble Corporation, Maersk Drilling, Ocean Rig, Huisman, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Stena Drilling, Rowan Companies plc, Seadrill and Transocean, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Drillboats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drillboats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drillboats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Type 1

Type 2

Global Drillboats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drillboats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas Exploration

Dredging

Global Drillboats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drillboats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drillboats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drillboats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drillboats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Drillboats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Noble Corporation

Maersk Drilling

Ocean Rig

Huisman

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Stena Drilling

Rowan Companies plc

Seadrill

Transocean

Pride

Frontier Drilling

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drillboats Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drillboats Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drillboats Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drillboats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drillboats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Drillboats Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drillboats Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drillboats Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drillboats Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Drillboats Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Drillboats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drillboats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Drillboats Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drillboats Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drillboats Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drillboats Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Drillboats Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Type 1

4.1.3 Type 2

4.2 By Type – Global Drillboats Revenue & Forecasts

4.2

