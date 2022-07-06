IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software is a system where brokers give each other permission to display their listings on each others? websites.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software include Diverse Solutions, IDX Broker, iHomeFinder, Showcase IDX, FBS IDX, WolfNet, Wovax and Placester, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

Web-based

Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Real estate agents and brokers

MLSs

Other Users

Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Diverse Solutions

IDX Broker

iHomeFinder

Showcase IDX

FBS IDX

WolfNet

Wovax

Placester

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

