IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software is a system where brokers give each other permission to display their listings on each others? websites.
This report contains market size and forecasts of IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software include Diverse Solutions, IDX Broker, iHomeFinder, Showcase IDX, FBS IDX, WolfNet, Wovax and Placester, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
Web-based
Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Real estate agents and brokers
MLSs
Other Users
Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Diverse Solutions
IDX Broker
iHomeFinder
Showcase IDX
FBS IDX
WolfNet
Wovax
Placester
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
