Corporate Telephony Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Corporate Telephony in Global, including the following market information:

Global Corporate Telephony Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Corporate Telephony market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

IP-PBX Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Corporate Telephony include IBM, Cisco, Mitel, Siemens, NEC, Unify, Huawei, Toshiba and Interactive Intelligence and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Corporate Telephony companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Corporate Telephony Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Corporate Telephony Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

IP-PBX

Key Telephone System

Wireless Private Branch Exchange

Global Corporate Telephony Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Corporate Telephony Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Other

Global Corporate Telephony Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Corporate Telephony Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Corporate Telephony revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Corporate Telephony revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Cisco

Mitel

Siemens

NEC

Unify

Huawei

Toshiba

Interactive Intelligence

Avaya

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Corporate Telephony Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Corporate Telephony Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Corporate Telephony Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Corporate Telephony Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Corporate Telephony Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Corporate Telephony Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Corporate Telephony Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Corporate Telephony Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Corporate Telephony Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Corporate Telephony Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corporate Telephony Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corporate Telephony Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corporate Telephony Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Corporate Te

