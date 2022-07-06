Corporate Telephony Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corporate Telephony in Global, including the following market information:
Global Corporate Telephony Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corporate Telephony market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
IP-PBX Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corporate Telephony include IBM, Cisco, Mitel, Siemens, NEC, Unify, Huawei, Toshiba and Interactive Intelligence and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Corporate Telephony companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corporate Telephony Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Corporate Telephony Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
IP-PBX
Key Telephone System
Wireless Private Branch Exchange
Global Corporate Telephony Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Corporate Telephony Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
IT
BFSI
Retail
Manufacturing
Other
Global Corporate Telephony Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Corporate Telephony Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corporate Telephony revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corporate Telephony revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Cisco
Mitel
Siemens
NEC
Unify
Huawei
Toshiba
Interactive Intelligence
Avaya
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corporate Telephony Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corporate Telephony Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corporate Telephony Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corporate Telephony Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corporate Telephony Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corporate Telephony Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corporate Telephony Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corporate Telephony Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Corporate Telephony Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Corporate Telephony Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corporate Telephony Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corporate Telephony Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corporate Telephony Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Corporate Te
