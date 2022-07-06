Citation Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Citation Tools in Global, including the following market information:
Global Citation Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Citation Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Citation Tools include Mendeley, Clarivate (EndNote), Chegg (EasyBib), ProQuest (RefWorks), Zotero, JabRef, Cite4me, Sorc?d and Citavi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Citation Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Citation Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Citation Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Citation Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Citation Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Academic
Corporate
Government
Global Citation Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Citation Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Citation Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Citation Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mendeley
Clarivate (EndNote)
Chegg (EasyBib)
ProQuest (RefWorks)
Zotero
JabRef
Cite4me
Sorc?d
Citavi
Paperpile
Digital Science (ReadCube)
wizdom.ai
NoteExpress
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Citation Tools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Citation Tools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Citation Tools Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Citation Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Citation Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Citation Tools Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Citation Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Citation Tools Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Citation Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Citation Tools Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Citation Tools Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Citation Tools Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Citation Tools Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Citation Tools Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cloud Based
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/