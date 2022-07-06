Political Campaign Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Political Campaign Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Political Campaign Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Political Campaign Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Political Campaign Software include NationBuilder, NGP VAN, Phone2Action, Intranet Quorum, BSD Tools, CQ Engage, Ecanvasser, ActBlue and Muster, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Political Campaign Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Political Campaign Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Political Campaign Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Political Campaign Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Political Campaign Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Politicians
Political Action Committees (PACs)
Nonprofit Advocacy Groups
Global Political Campaign Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Political Campaign Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Political Campaign Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Political Campaign Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NationBuilder
NGP VAN
Phone2Action
Intranet Quorum
BSD Tools
CQ Engage
Ecanvasser
ActBlue
Muster
Eyesover
Organizer
Patriot
VoterCircle
Aristotle Campaign Manager
Crowdskout
DonationPages
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Political Campaign Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Political Campaign Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Political Campaign Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Political Campaign Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Political Campaign Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Political Campaign Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Political Campaign Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Political Campaign Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Political Campaign Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Political Campaign Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Political Campaign Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Political Campaign Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Political Campaign Softw
