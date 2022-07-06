Public Sector Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Sector Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Public Sector Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Public Sector Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Public Sector Software include SunGard, Quest Software, AiCMS, Oracle, cFive Supervisor, Common Message Processor (CMP), CQ Converge, CQ Federal and Kronos Workforce Central, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Public Sector Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Public Sector Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Public Sector Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Public Sector Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Public Sector Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Central Government
Local Government
Global Public Sector Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Public Sector Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Public Sector Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Public Sector Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SunGard
Quest Software
AiCMS
Oracle
cFive Supervisor
Common Message Processor (CMP)
CQ Converge
CQ Federal
Kronos Workforce Central
Incode
Tyler Technologies
NEOGOV
NextRequest
Vendor Registry
CityView
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Public Sector Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Public Sector Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Public Sector Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Public Sector Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Public Sector Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Public Sector Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Public Sector Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Public Sector Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Sector Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Public Sector Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Sector Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Public Sector Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Sector Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
