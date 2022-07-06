Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software include Solutionreach, WebPT, RevenueWell, Weave, Salesforce Health Cloud, patientNOW, PracticeSuite, Lighthouse 360 and Naturongo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

Web-based

Global Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Health Systems

Global Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solutionreach

WebPT

RevenueWell

Weave

Salesforce Health Cloud

patientNOW

PracticeSuite

Lighthouse 360

Naturongo

ReferralMD

Accenture Health Experience Platform

Ascend (Physician Relationship Management)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patient Re

