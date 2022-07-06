Population Health Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Population Health Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Population Health Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Population Health Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Population Health Management Software include Qlik, eClinicalWorks, Cerner, Allscripts, Epic, Mediware, HealthCall, Optum and i2i Population Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Population Health Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Population Health Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Population Health Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

Web-based

Global Population Health Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Population Health Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Health Systems

Global Population Health Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Population Health Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Population Health Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Population Health Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Qlik

eClinicalWorks

Cerner

Allscripts

Epic

Mediware

HealthCall

Optum

i2i Population Health

LexisNexis

Oracle

Aerial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Population Health Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Population Health Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Population Health Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Population Health Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Population Health Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Population Health Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Population Health Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Population Health Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Population Health Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Population Health Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Population Health Management Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

