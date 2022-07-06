Automatic Vehicle Identification System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI) offers the opportunity to identify vehicles in various traffic situations in a secure, reliable and cost-efficient way. Different applications like electronic toll collection, access control and speed control, can benefit from AVI.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Vehicle Identification System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Automatic Vehicle Identification System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automatic Vehicle Identification System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automatic Vehicle Identification System include Smartrac, Infronics Systems, NXP, Nedap, FEIG ELECTRONIC, Litum, Avante, deister electronic UK Ltd. and Coselec Pte Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automatic Vehicle Identification System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automatic Vehicle Identification System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automatic Vehicle Identification System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Services
Global Automatic Vehicle Identification System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automatic Vehicle Identification System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Gated Communities
Commercial and Municipal Lots
Corporate or Business Campuses
Colleges and Universities Facilities
Medical Centers and Hospitals
Global Automatic Vehicle Identification System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automatic Vehicle Identification System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automatic Vehicle Identification System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automatic Vehicle Identification System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Smartrac
Infronics Systems
NXP
Nedap
FEIG ELECTRONIC
Litum
Avante
deister electronic UK Ltd.
Coselec Pte Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automatic Vehicle Identification System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automatic Vehicle Identification System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automatic Vehicle Identification System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automatic Vehicle Identification System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automatic Vehicle Identification System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automatic Vehicle Identification System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automatic Vehicle Identification System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automatic Vehicle Identification System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Vehicle Identification System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automatic Vehicle Identification System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Vehicle Identification System Players in Global Market
3.6.1
