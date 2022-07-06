Warehouse Robots Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Warehouse Robots are professional robots widely used in logistics network. They mainly existed in warehouses, normally their main functions are picking and transportation. It has become more and more popular in logistics network, and plays an important role in decrease of labor cost.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Warehouse Robots in global, including the following market information:

Global Warehouse Robots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Warehouse Robots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Warehouse Robots companies in 2021 (%)

The global Warehouse Robots market was valued at 3114.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4800.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mobile Robots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Warehouse Robots include Kuka, ABB, Fanuc Corp, Amazon Robotics, Dematic, Yaskawa, Daifuku, Geek+ and Knapp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Warehouse Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Warehouse Robots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Warehouse Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mobile Robots

Fixed Robots

Global Warehouse Robots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Warehouse Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

E-commerce

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Other

Global Warehouse Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Warehouse Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Warehouse Robots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Warehouse Robots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Warehouse Robots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Warehouse Robots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuka

ABB

Fanuc Corp

Amazon Robotics

Dematic

Yaskawa

Daifuku

Geek+

Knapp

Omron Adept

Greyorange

Grenzebach

SSI SCHAEFER

Quicktron

Vecna

Magazino

Fetch Robotics

IAM Robotics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Warehouse Robots Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Warehouse Robots Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Warehouse Robots Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Warehouse Robots Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Warehouse Robots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Warehouse Robots Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Warehouse Robots Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Warehouse Robots Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Warehouse Robots Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Warehouse Robots Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Warehouse Robots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Warehouse Robots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Warehouse Robots Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Warehouse Robots Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Warehouse Robots Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Warehouse Robots Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Warehouse Robots Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

