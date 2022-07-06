Candlenut Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Candlenut oil or kukui nut oil is extracted from the nut of Aleurites moluccanus
This report contains market size and forecasts of Candlenut Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Candlenut Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Candlenut Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Candlenut Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Candlenut Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Linoleic Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Candlenut Oil include Oils of Aloha, Pokonobe Inc, Lotion Crafter LLC, Kona Natural Soap Company, Maui Soap Company, Hanalei Company and NIKKOL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Candlenut Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Candlenut Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Candlenut Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Linoleic Oil
Mid-Oleic Oil
High-Oleic Oil
Global Candlenut Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Candlenut Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Skin Care
Hair Care
Nail Care
Lip Care
Cosmetics
Aromatherapy
Global Candlenut Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Candlenut Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Candlenut Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Candlenut Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Candlenut Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Candlenut Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Oils of Aloha
Pokonobe Inc
Lotion Crafter LLC
Kona Natural Soap Company
Maui Soap Company
Hanalei Company
NIKKOL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Candlenut Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Candlenut Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Candlenut Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Candlenut Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Candlenut Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Candlenut Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Candlenut Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Candlenut Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Candlenut Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Candlenut Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Candlenut Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Candlenut Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Candlenut Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Candlenut Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Candlenut Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Candlenut Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Candlenut Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Linoleic Oil
4.1.3 Mid-Oleic Oil
