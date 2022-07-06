Event Stream Processing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Event Stream Processing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Event Stream Processing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Event Stream Processing Software market was valued at 1225 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3340.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Event Stream Processing Software include Amazon, Apache Spark, Confluent, Crosser, Eventador, Hazelcast, Heron, IBM and Informatica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Event Stream Processing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Event Stream Processing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Event Stream Processing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Event Stream Processing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Event Stream Processing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Event Stream Processing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Event Stream Processing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Event Stream Processing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Event Stream Processing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amazon
Apache Spark
Confluent
Crosser
Eventador
Hazelcast
Heron
IBM
Informatica
Instaclustr
Leo Platform
Oracle
Quickmetrics
Radicalbit
SAS
SnappyData
Spring Cloud Data Flow
StreamSets
Striim
TIBCO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Event Stream Processing Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Event Stream Processing Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Event Stream Processing Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Event Stream Processing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Event Stream Processing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Event Stream Processing Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Event Stream Processing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Event Stream Processing Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Event Stream Processing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Event Stream Processing Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Event Stream Processing Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Event Stream Processing Software Companies
3.6
