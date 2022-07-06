Process Automation Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Process Automation Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Process Automation Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Process Automation Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Business Process Management Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Process Automation Software include Adobe, AppSheet, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Celonis, Creatio, Datamatics TruBot, Epicor and Intellibot, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Process Automation Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Process Automation Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Process Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Business Process Management Software

Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software

Process Mining Software

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software

Global Process Automation Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Process Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Process Automation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Process Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Process Automation Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Process Automation Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adobe

AppSheet

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

Celonis

Creatio

Datamatics TruBot

Epicor

Intellibot

K2

kintone

Kissflow

Laserfiche

Minit

Ninox

Nintex

Pega

Pipefy

Process Street

ProcessMaker

Quick Base

Salesforce

Scoro

UiPath

WinAutomation

Zoho Creator

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Process Automation Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Process Automation Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Process Automation Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Process Automation Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Process Automation Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Process Automation Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Process Automation Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Process Automation Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Process Automation Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Process Automation Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Automation Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Process Automation Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Automation Softw

