Process Automation Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Process Automation Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Process Automation Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Process Automation Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Business Process Management Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Process Automation Software include Adobe, AppSheet, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Celonis, Creatio, Datamatics TruBot, Epicor and Intellibot, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Process Automation Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Process Automation Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Process Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Business Process Management Software
Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software
Process Mining Software
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software
Global Process Automation Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Process Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Process Automation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Process Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Process Automation Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Process Automation Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adobe
AppSheet
Automation Anywhere
Blue Prism
Celonis
Creatio
Datamatics TruBot
Epicor
Intellibot
K2
kintone
Kissflow
Laserfiche
Minit
Ninox
Nintex
Pega
Pipefy
Process Street
ProcessMaker
Quick Base
Salesforce
Scoro
UiPath
WinAutomation
Zoho Creator
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Process Automation Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Process Automation Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Process Automation Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Process Automation Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Process Automation Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Process Automation Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Process Automation Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Process Automation Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Process Automation Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Process Automation Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Automation Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Process Automation Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Automation Softw
