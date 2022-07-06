Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software include Appian, Bizagi, BP Logix BPMS, Catalytic, FlowForma, Integrify, K2, Kissflow and Laserfiche, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Appian

Bizagi

BP Logix BPMS

Catalytic

FlowForma

Integrify

K2

Kissflow

Laserfiche

Nintex

Pega

PMG Platform

ProcessMaker’

Quick Base

Salesforce

TrackVia

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software Players in Global

