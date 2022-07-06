Location Based Marketing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Location-based marketing (LMS) Software is a type of software that uses a mobile device’s location to alert the device’s owner about an offering from a near-by business.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Location Based Marketing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Location Based Marketing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Location Based Marketing Software market was valued at 48060 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 139960 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Location Based Marketing Software include Xtremepush, Software AG, Swirl, Plot Projects, Rover, MobileBridge and AND LBS Platform, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Location Based Marketing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Location Based Marketing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Location Based Marketing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Location Based Marketing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Location Based Marketing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Location Based Marketing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Location Based Marketing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Location Based Marketing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Location Based Marketing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Xtremepush
Software AG
Swirl
Plot Projects
Rover
MobileBridge
AND LBS Platform
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Location Based Marketing Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Location Based Marketing Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Location Based Marketing Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Location Based Marketing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Location Based Marketing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Location Based Marketing Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Location Based Marketing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Location Based Marketing Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Location Based Marketing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Location Based Marketing Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Location Based Marketing Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Location Based Marketing Software Companies
