Public Relations (PR) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
“Public relation is a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and their publics.” Public relations can also be defined as the practice of managing communication between an organization and its publics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Relations (PR) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7186313/global-public-relations-software-forecast-2022-2028-919
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Public Relations (PR) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Publishing Tools Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Public Relations (PR) Software include Outbrain, Google, Business Wire, Salesforce, Meltwater, Cision AB, AirPR Software, IrisPR Software and ISentia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Public Relations (PR) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Publishing Tools
Social Media Monitoring & Management
Content Creation and Distribution
Data Aggregation, Monitoring and Analysis
Relationship Management
Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Consumer Goods and Retail
Government and Public Sector
IT & Telecom & Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Public Relations (PR) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Public Relations (PR) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Outbrain
Business Wire
Salesforce
Meltwater
Cision AB
AirPR Software
IrisPR Software
ISentia
Onalytica
Prezly
IPR Software
TrendKite
Agility
Red Wheat
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Public Relations (PR) Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Public Relations (PR) Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Public Relations (PR) Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Public Relations (PR) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Public Relations (PR) Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Relations (PR) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Public Relations (PR) Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Relations (PR) Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Public Relations (PR) Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/