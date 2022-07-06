Public Relations (PR) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

“Public relation is a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and their publics.” Public relations can also be defined as the practice of managing communication between an organization and its publics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Relations (PR) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Public Relations (PR) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Publishing Tools Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Public Relations (PR) Software include Outbrain, Google, Business Wire, Salesforce, Meltwater, Cision AB, AirPR Software, IrisPR Software and ISentia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Public Relations (PR) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Publishing Tools

Social Media Monitoring & Management

Content Creation and Distribution

Data Aggregation, Monitoring and Analysis

Relationship Management

Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecom & Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Public Relations (PR) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Public Relations (PR) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Outbrain

Google

Business Wire

Salesforce

Meltwater

Cision AB

AirPR Software

IrisPR Software

ISentia

Onalytica

Prezly

IPR Software

TrendKite

Agility

Red Wheat

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Public Relations (PR) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Public Relations (PR) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Public Relations (PR) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Public Relations (PR) Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Public Relations (PR) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Public Relations (PR) Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Relations (PR) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Public Relations (PR) Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Relations (PR) Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Public Relations (PR) Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

