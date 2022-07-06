Temporary Staffing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Temporary Staffing Software is used for temporary recruitment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Temporary Staffing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Temporary Staffing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Temporary Staffing Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Temporary Staffing Software include Bullhorn (Erecruit), PRIM Logix, AkkenCloud, Flo Backoffice Solutions, PARiM Workforce, Senegal, TempWorks, Logezy and ozola, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Temporary Staffing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Temporary Staffing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Temporary Staffing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Temporary Staffing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Temporary Staffing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Temporary Staffing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Temporary Staffing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Temporary Staffing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Temporary Staffing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bullhorn (Erecruit)
PRIM Logix
AkkenCloud
Flo Backoffice Solutions
PARiM Workforce
Senegal
TempWorks
Logezy
ozola
Zoho
Shiftboard
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Temporary Staffing Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Temporary Staffing Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Temporary Staffing Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Temporary Staffing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Temporary Staffing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Temporary Staffing Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Temporary Staffing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Temporary Staffing Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Temporary Staffing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Temporary Staffing Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temporary Staffing Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Temporary Staffing Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temporary Staffing Softw
