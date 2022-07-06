Media and Influencer Targeting Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Media and Influencer Targeting Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Media and Influencer Targeting Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Media and Influencer Targeting Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Media and Influencer Targeting Software include Meltwater, Cision, Amplify, BuzzStream, LexisNexis, Prezly, Prowly, Prgloo and NinjaOutreach, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Media and Influencer Targeting Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Media and Influencer Targeting Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Media and Influencer Targeting Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Media and Influencer Targeting Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Media and Influencer Targeting Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Media and Influencer Targeting Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Media and Influencer Targeting Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Media and Influencer Targeting Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Media and Influencer Targeting Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Meltwater

Cision

Amplify

BuzzStream

LexisNexis

Prezly

Prowly

Prgloo

NinjaOutreach

AirPR

BlogDash

Marketwired

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Media and Influencer Targeting Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Media and Influencer Targeting Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Media and Influencer Targeting Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Media and Influencer Targeting Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Media and Influencer Targeting Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Media and Influencer Targeting Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Media and Influencer Targeting Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Media and Influencer Targeting Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Media and Influencer Targeting Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Media and Influencer Targeting Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Media and Influencer Targeting Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1

