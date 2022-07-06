Insights on the Talent Assessment Tools Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Talent Assessment Tools market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Talent Assessment Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Talent Assessment Tools Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Talent Assessment Tools market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Talent Assessment Tools market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Certification Software accounting for % of the Talent Assessment Tools global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Large Enterprises was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Talent Assessment Tools performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Talent Assessment Tools type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Talent Assessment Tools?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Certification Software

Assessment Centre Tool

Segment by Application

Large Enterprises

SEMs

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Mettl

Adface

Aspiring Minds

Codility

HackerRank

Criteria

InterviewMocha

eskill

Cappafinity (Koro)

Testdome

Thrivemap

HR Avatar

Skillsarena

The English Quiz

Harver

Hogan Assessments

HireMojo

Hirevue

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Talent Assessment Tools by Platform

3 Talent Assessment Tools by Application

4 Global Talent Assessment Tools Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Talent Assessment Tools Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Talent Assessment Tools Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Talent Assessment Tools Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Talent Assessment Tools Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Talent Assessment Tools Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Talent Assessment Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Talent Assessment Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Tools Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Talent Assessment Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Talent Assessment Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Talent Assessment Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Talent Assessment Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Talent Assessment Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Talent Assessment Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Mettl

7.1.1 Mettl Company Details

7.1.2 Mettl Business Overview

7.1.3 Mettl Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.1.4 Mettl Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Mettl Recent Development

7.2 Adface

7.2.1 Adface Company Details

7.2.2 Adface Business Overview

7.2.3 Adface Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.2.4 Adface Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Adface Recent Development

7.3 Aspiring Minds

7.3.1 Aspiring Minds Company Details

7.3.2 Aspiring Minds Business Overview

7.3.3 Aspiring Minds Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.3.4 Aspiring Minds Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Aspiring Minds Recent Development

7.4 Codility

7.4.1 Codility Company Details

7.4.2 Codility Business Overview

7.4.3 Codility Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.4.4 Codility Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Codility Recent Development

7.5 HackerRank

7.5.1 HackerRank Company Details

7.5.2 HackerRank Business Overview

7.5.3 HackerRank Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.5.4 HackerRank Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 HackerRank Recent Development

7.6 Criteria

7.6.1 Criteria Company Details

7.6.2 Criteria Business Overview

7.6.3 Criteria Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.6.4 Criteria Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Criteria Recent Development

7.7 InterviewMocha

7.7.1 InterviewMocha Company Details

7.7.2 InterviewMocha Business Overview

7.7.3 InterviewMocha Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.7.4 InterviewMocha Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 InterviewMocha Recent Development

7.8 eskill

7.8.1 eskill Company Details

7.8.2 eskill Business Overview

7.8.3 eskill Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.8.4 eskill Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 eskill Recent Development

7.9 Cappafinity (Koro)

7.9.1 Cappafinity (Koro) Company Details

7.9.2 Cappafinity (Koro) Business Overview

7.9.3 Cappafinity (Koro) Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.9.4 Cappafinity (Koro) Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Cappafinity (Koro) Recent Development

7.10 Testdome

7.10.1 Testdome Company Details

7.10.2 Testdome Business Overview

7.10.3 Testdome Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.10.4 Testdome Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Testdome Recent Development

7.11 Thrivemap

7.11.1 Thrivemap Company Details

7.11.2 Thrivemap Business Overview

7.11.3 Thrivemap Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.11.4 Thrivemap Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Thrivemap Recent Development

7.12 HR Avatar

7.12.1 HR Avatar Company Details

7.12.2 HR Avatar Business Overview

7.12.3 HR Avatar Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.12.4 HR Avatar Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 HR Avatar Recent Development

7.13 Skillsarena

7.13.1 Skillsarena Company Details

7.13.2 Skillsarena Business Overview

7.13.3 Skillsarena Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.13.4 Skillsarena Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Skillsarena Recent Development

7.14 The English Quiz

7.14.1 The English Quiz Company Details

7.14.2 The English Quiz Business Overview

7.14.3 The English Quiz Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.14.4 The English Quiz Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 The English Quiz Recent Development

7.15 Harver

7.15.1 Harver Company Details

7.15.2 Harver Business Overview

7.15.3 Harver Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.15.4 Harver Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Harver Recent Development

7.16 Hogan Assessments

7.16.1 Hogan Assessments Company Details

7.16.2 Hogan Assessments Business Overview

7.16.3 Hogan Assessments Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.16.4 Hogan Assessments Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Hogan Assessments Recent Development

7.17 HireMojo

7.17.1 HireMojo Company Details

7.17.2 HireMojo Business Overview

7.17.3 HireMojo Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.17.4 HireMojo Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 HireMojo Recent Development

7.18 Hirevue

7.18.1 Hirevue Company Details

7.18.2 Hirevue Business Overview

7.18.3 Hirevue Talent Assessment Tools Introduction

7.18.4 Hirevue Revenue in Talent Assessment Tools Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Hirevue Recent Development

