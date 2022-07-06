Low-Code Development Platforms Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low-Code Development Platforms Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Low-Code Development Platforms Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low-Code Development Platforms Software market was valued at 15210 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 38890 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low-Code Development Platforms Software include OutSystems, Mendix, FileMaker, Salesforce, Zoho Creator, Visual LANSA, KiSSFLOW, Spring Boot and Zudy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Low-Code Development Platforms Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low-Code Development Platforms Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Low-Code Development Platforms Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Low-Code Development Platforms Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Low-Code Development Platforms Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Low-Code Development Platforms Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Low-Code Development Platforms Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low-Code Development Platforms Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low-Code Development Platforms Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OutSystems

Mendix

FileMaker

Salesforce

Zoho Creator

Visual LANSA

KiSSFLOW

Spring Boot

Zudy

Domino

Ninox

Appian

Pega

WaveMaker

LiveCode

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low-Code Development Platforms Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Low-Code Development Platforms Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Low-Code Development Platforms Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Low-Code Development Platforms Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Low-Code Development Platforms Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low-Code Development Platforms Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Low-Code Development Platforms Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Low-Code Development Platforms Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Low-Code Development Platforms Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Low-Code Development Platforms Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low-Code Development Platforms Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1

