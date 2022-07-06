Test Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Test Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Test Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Test Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Test Management Software include qTest, PractiTest, Zephyr, Test Collab, TestFLO for JIRA, XQual, TestCaseLab, Adaptavist and QACoverage, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Test Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Test Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Test Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Test Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Test Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Test Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Test Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Test Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Test Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

qTest

PractiTest

Zephyr

Test Collab

TestFLO for JIRA

XQual

TestCaseLab

Adaptavist

QACoverage

Plutora Test

Inflectra

Meliora Testlab

aqua

Panaya

Testpad

JunoOne

ReQtest

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Test Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Test Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Test Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Test Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Test Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Test Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Test Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Test Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Test Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Test Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Test Management Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Test Management Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Test Management Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

