Budgeting and Forecasting Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Budgeting and Forecasting Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Budgeting and Forecasting Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Budgeting and Forecasting Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Budgeting and Forecasting Software include Sage Intacct, NetSuite, Cougar Mountain, Adaptive, Budget Maestro, Financial Edge NXT, BOARD, Abila MIP and SAP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Budgeting and Forecasting Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Budgeting and Forecasting Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Budgeting and Forecasting Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Budgeting and Forecasting Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Budgeting and Forecasting Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Budgeting and Forecasting Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Budgeting and Forecasting Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Budgeting and Forecasting Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Budgeting and Forecasting Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sage Intacct
NetSuite
Cougar Mountain
Adaptive
Budget Maestro
Financial Edge NXT
BOARD
Abila MIP
SAP
Prophix
Vena
CalendarBudget
Float
Unit4
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Budgeting and Forecasting Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Budgeting and Forecasting Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Budgeting and Forecasting Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Budgeting and Forecasting Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Budgeting and Forecasting Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Budgeting and Forecasting Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Budgeting and Forecasting Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Budgeting and Forecasting Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Budgeting and Forecasting Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Budgeting and Forecasting Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Budgeting and Forecasting Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Budgeting and Forecasting Softwar
