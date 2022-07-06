Financial Close Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Financial Close Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Financial Close Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Financial Close Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Financial Close Software include BlackLine, IBM Cognos Controller, FloQast, Prophix, Tagetik, Vena, Oracle, Host Analytics and Kaufman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Financial Close Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Financial Close Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Financial Close Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Financial Close Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Financial Close Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Financial Close Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Financial Close Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Financial Close Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Financial Close Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BlackLine
IBM Cognos Controller
FloQast
Prophix
Tagetik
Vena
Oracle
Host Analytics
Kaufman
Equity Edge
Longview
Trintech
ReconArt
OneStream
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Financial Close Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Financial Close Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Financial Close Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Financial Close Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Financial Close Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Financial Close Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Financial Close Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Financial Close Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Financial Close Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Financial Close Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Financial Close Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Financial Close Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Financial Close Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
