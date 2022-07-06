Insights on the High-End Beef Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

Insights on the High-End Beef Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States High-End Beef market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global High-End Beef market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the High-End Beef Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States High-End Beef market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global High-End Beef market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Grainfed Beef accounting for % of the High-End Beef global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Personal Use was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358283/high-end-beef

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States High-End Beef performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the High-End Beef type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States High-End Beef?

Segment by Type

Grainfed Beef

Grassfed Beef

Segment by Application

Personal Use

Commercial Use

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

JBS

NH Foods

Thomas Foods International

Bindaree Beef

Richard Gunner Fine Meats

Ashburton Meats

Greenham Australia

Australian Agricultural Company

Stockyard

JAC WAGYU

Collinsons Boning

Atron Enterprises

Marfrig

Minerva

Tyson Foods

Cargill Meat

Sysco

Smithfield Beef

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 High-End Beef by Platform

3 High-End Beef by Application

4 Global High-End Beef Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global High-End Beef Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High-End Beef Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High-End Beef Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High-End Beef Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High-End Beef Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High-End Beef Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High-End Beef Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High-End Beef Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High-End Beef Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High-End Beef Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High-End Beef Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High-End Beef Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High-End Beef Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High-End Beef Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High-End Beef Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 JBS

7.1.1 JBS Corporation Information

7.1.2 JBS Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 JBS High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 JBS High-End Beef Products Offered

7.1.5 JBS Recent Development

7.2 NH Foods

7.2.1 NH Foods Corporation Information

7.2.2 NH Foods Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 NH Foods High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 NH Foods High-End Beef Products Offered

7.2.5 NH Foods Recent Development

7.3 Thomas Foods International

7.3.1 Thomas Foods International Corporation Information

7.3.2 Thomas Foods International Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Thomas Foods International High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Thomas Foods International High-End Beef Products Offered

7.3.5 Thomas Foods International Recent Development

7.4 Bindaree Beef

7.4.1 Bindaree Beef Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bindaree Beef Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Bindaree Beef High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Bindaree Beef High-End Beef Products Offered

7.4.5 Bindaree Beef Recent Development

7.5 Richard Gunner Fine Meats

7.5.1 Richard Gunner Fine Meats Corporation Information

7.5.2 Richard Gunner Fine Meats Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Richard Gunner Fine Meats High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Richard Gunner Fine Meats High-End Beef Products Offered

7.5.5 Richard Gunner Fine Meats Recent Development

7.6 Ashburton Meats

7.6.1 Ashburton Meats Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ashburton Meats Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ashburton Meats High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ashburton Meats High-End Beef Products Offered

7.6.5 Ashburton Meats Recent Development

7.7 Greenham Australia

7.7.1 Greenham Australia Corporation Information

7.7.2 Greenham Australia Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Greenham Australia High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Greenham Australia High-End Beef Products Offered

7.7.5 Greenham Australia Recent Development

7.8 Australian Agricultural Company

7.8.1 Australian Agricultural Company Corporation Information

7.8.2 Australian Agricultural Company Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Australian Agricultural Company High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Australian Agricultural Company High-End Beef Products Offered

7.8.5 Australian Agricultural Company Recent Development

7.9 Stockyard

7.9.1 Stockyard Corporation Information

7.9.2 Stockyard Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Stockyard High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Stockyard High-End Beef Products Offered

7.9.5 Stockyard Recent Development

7.10 JAC WAGYU

7.10.1 JAC WAGYU Corporation Information

7.10.2 JAC WAGYU Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 JAC WAGYU High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 JAC WAGYU High-End Beef Products Offered

7.10.5 JAC WAGYU Recent Development

7.11 Collinsons Boning

7.11.1 Collinsons Boning Corporation Information

7.11.2 Collinsons Boning Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Collinsons Boning High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Collinsons Boning High-End Beef Products Offered

7.11.5 Collinsons Boning Recent Development

7.12 Atron Enterprises

7.12.1 Atron Enterprises Corporation Information

7.12.2 Atron Enterprises Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Atron Enterprises High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Atron Enterprises Products Offered

7.12.5 Atron Enterprises Recent Development

7.13 Marfrig

7.13.1 Marfrig Corporation Information

7.13.2 Marfrig Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Marfrig High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Marfrig Products Offered

7.13.5 Marfrig Recent Development

7.14 Minerva

7.14.1 Minerva Corporation Information

7.14.2 Minerva Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Minerva High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Minerva Products Offered

7.14.5 Minerva Recent Development

7.15 Tyson Foods

7.15.1 Tyson Foods Corporation Information

7.15.2 Tyson Foods Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Tyson Foods High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Tyson Foods Products Offered

7.15.5 Tyson Foods Recent Development

7.16 Cargill Meat

7.16.1 Cargill Meat Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cargill Meat Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Cargill Meat High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Cargill Meat Products Offered

7.16.5 Cargill Meat Recent Development

7.17 Sysco

7.17.1 Sysco Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sysco Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sysco High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sysco Products Offered

7.17.5 Sysco Recent Development

7.18 Smithfield Beef

7.18.1 Smithfield Beef Corporation Information

7.18.2 Smithfield Beef Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Smithfield Beef High-End Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Smithfield Beef Products Offered

7.18.5 Smithfield Beef Recent Development

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358283/high-end-beef

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States