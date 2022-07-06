Insights on the B2C Mobility Sharing Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and RegionInsights on the B2C Mobility Sharing Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States B2C Mobility Sharing market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global B2C Mobility Sharing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the B2C Mobility Sharing Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States B2C Mobility Sharing market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global B2C Mobility Sharing market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the B2C Mobility Sharing global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/364446/b2c-mobility-sharing

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States B2C Mobility Sharing performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the B2C Mobility Sharing type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States B2C Mobility Sharing?

Breakup by Type

Car Sharing

Bike Sharing

Scooter Sharing

Ride-Hailing

Others

Segment by Application

<20 Years Old

20-30 Years Old

31-40 Years Old

41-50 Years Old

>50 Years Old

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Breakup by Company

Uber Technologies

Lyft Inc

Hertz

Didi Global Inc.

ANI Technologies Pvt

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd.

Bolt

Cabify

Careem

Enterprise Holdings

Europcar

Grab

1 Study Coverage

2 B2C Mobility Sharing by Type

3 B2C Mobility Sharing by Application

4 Global B2C Mobility Sharing Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global B2C Mobility Sharing Market Size by Region

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America B2C Mobility Sharing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America B2C Mobility Sharing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific B2C Mobility Sharing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific B2C Mobility Sharing Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe B2C Mobility Sharing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe B2C Mobility Sharing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America B2C Mobility Sharing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America B2C Mobility Sharing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa B2C Mobility Sharing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa B2C Mobility Sharing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Uber Technologies

7.1.1 Uber Technologies Company Details

7.1.2 Uber Technologies Business Overview

7.1.3 Uber Technologies B2C Mobility Sharing Introduction

7.1.4 Uber Technologies Revenue in B2C Mobility Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Uber Technologies Recent Development

7.2 Lyft Inc

7.2.1 Lyft Inc Company Details

7.2.2 Lyft Inc Business Overview

7.2.3 Lyft Inc B2C Mobility Sharing Introduction

7.2.4 Lyft Inc Revenue in B2C Mobility Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Lyft Inc Recent Development

7.3 Hertz

7.3.1 Hertz Company Details

7.3.2 Hertz Business Overview

7.3.3 Hertz B2C Mobility Sharing Introduction

7.3.4 Hertz Revenue in B2C Mobility Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Hertz Recent Development

7.4 Didi Global Inc.

7.4.1 Didi Global Inc. Company Details

7.4.2 Didi Global Inc. Business Overview

7.4.3 Didi Global Inc. B2C Mobility Sharing Introduction

7.4.4 Didi Global Inc. Revenue in B2C Mobility Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Didi Global Inc. Recent Development

7.5 ANI Technologies Pvt

7.5.1 ANI Technologies Pvt Company Details

7.5.2 ANI Technologies Pvt Business Overview

7.5.3 ANI Technologies Pvt B2C Mobility Sharing Introduction

7.5.4 ANI Technologies Pvt Revenue in B2C Mobility Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 ANI Technologies Pvt Recent Development

7.6 Avis Budget Group Inc.

7.6.1 Avis Budget Group Inc. Company Details

7.6.2 Avis Budget Group Inc. Business Overview

7.6.3 Avis Budget Group Inc. B2C Mobility Sharing Introduction

7.6.4 Avis Budget Group Inc. Revenue in B2C Mobility Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Avis Budget Group Inc. Recent Development

7.7 Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd.

7.7.1 Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd. Company Details

7.7.2 Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd. Business Overview

7.7.3 Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd. B2C Mobility Sharing Introduction

7.7.4 Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd. Revenue in B2C Mobility Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd. Recent Development

7.8 Bolt

7.8.1 Bolt Company Details

7.8.2 Bolt Business Overview

7.8.3 Bolt B2C Mobility Sharing Introduction

7.8.4 Bolt Revenue in B2C Mobility Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Bolt Recent Development

7.9 Cabify

7.9.1 Cabify Company Details

7.9.2 Cabify Business Overview

7.9.3 Cabify B2C Mobility Sharing Introduction

7.9.4 Cabify Revenue in B2C Mobility Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Cabify Recent Development

7.10 Careem

7.10.1 Careem Company Details

7.10.2 Careem Business Overview

7.10.3 Careem B2C Mobility Sharing Introduction

7.10.4 Careem Revenue in B2C Mobility Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Careem Recent Development

7.11 Enterprise Holdings

7.11.1 Enterprise Holdings Company Details

7.11.2 Enterprise Holdings Business Overview

7.11.3 Enterprise Holdings B2C Mobility Sharing Introduction

7.11.4 Enterprise Holdings Revenue in B2C Mobility Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Enterprise Holdings Recent Development

7.12 Europcar

7.12.1 Europcar Company Details

7.12.2 Europcar Business Overview

7.12.3 Europcar B2C Mobility Sharing Introduction

7.12.4 Europcar Revenue in B2C Mobility Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Europcar Recent Development

7.13 Grab

7.13.1 Grab Company Details

7.13.2 Grab Business Overview

7.13.3 Grab B2C Mobility Sharing Introduction

7.13.4 Grab Revenue in B2C Mobility Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Grab Recent Development

