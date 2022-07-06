ISO-paraffins Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States ISO-paraffins Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

ISO-paraffins Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States ISO-paraffins market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

ISO-paraffins market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application.

For United States market, this report focuses on the ISO-paraffins market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028.

Segments Covered in the Report

ISO-paraffins Market Segment by Type

C7-8

C8-9

C10-11

C11-12

C11-13

C13-14

Others

ISO-paraffins Market Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Metalworking

Agrochemical Formulation

Polymers

Cleaning

Personal Care

Others

The report on the ISO-paraffins market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ExxonMobil Chemical

Shell

Idemitsu

Total S.A.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

INEOS

Braskem

Luan Group

Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global ISO-paraffins consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of ISO-paraffins market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ISO-paraffins manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ISO-paraffins with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of ISO-paraffins submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global ISO-paraffins Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global ISO-paraffins Market Size by Region

5.1 Global ISO-paraffins Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global ISO-paraffins Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global ISO-paraffins Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global ISO-paraffins Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global ISO-paraffins Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global ISO-paraffins Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global ISO-paraffins Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America ISO-paraffins Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific ISO-paraffins Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe ISO-paraffins Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America ISO-paraffins Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa ISO-paraffins Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ExxonMobil Chemical

7.1.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

7.1.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ExxonMobil Chemical ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ExxonMobil Chemical ISO-paraffins Products Offered

7.1.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development

7.2 Shell

7.2.1 Shell Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shell Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Shell ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Shell ISO-paraffins Products Offered

7.2.5 Shell Recent Development

7.3 Idemitsu

7.3.1 Idemitsu Corporation Information

7.3.2 Idemitsu Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Idemitsu ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Idemitsu ISO-paraffins Products Offered

7.3.5 Idemitsu Recent Development

7.4 Total S.A.

7.4.1 Total S.A. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Total S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Total S.A. ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Total S.A. ISO-paraffins Products Offered

7.4.5 Total S.A. Recent Development

7.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

7.5.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company ISO-paraffins Products Offered

7.5.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Recent Development

7.6 INEOS

7.6.1 INEOS Corporation Information

7.6.2 INEOS Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 INEOS ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 INEOS ISO-paraffins Products Offered

7.6.5 INEOS Recent Development

7.7 Braskem

7.7.1 Braskem Corporation Information

7.7.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Braskem ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Braskem ISO-paraffins Products Offered

7.7.5 Braskem Recent Development

7.8 Luan Group

7.8.1 Luan Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Luan Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Luan Group ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Luan Group ISO-paraffins Products Offered

7.8.5 Luan Group Recent Development

7.9 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals

7.9.1 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals Corporation Information

7.9.2 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals ISO-paraffins Products Offered

7.9.5 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals Recent Development

