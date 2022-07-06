Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Recycled Polyester Fiber market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Recycled Polyester Fiber market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycled Polyester Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Recycled Polyester Fiber market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Type

Recycled Polyester Filament

Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber

Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Application

Apparel and Fashion

Home Furnishing

Filtration

Construction

Automotive

Others

The report on the Recycled Polyester Fiber market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Unifi

Martex Fiber

JB ECOTEX

Inocycle

Nirmal Fibres

Komal Fibers

Jiangyin Chemical Fiber

Aquafil

Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber

Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber

Shanghai Polytex

Zhejiang Haili Envieromental

Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Guangdong Qiusheng

Fujian Baichuan

Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Recycled Polyester Fiber consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Recycled Polyester Fiber market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Recycled Polyester Fiber manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Recycled Polyester Fiber with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Recycled Polyester Fiber submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Unifi

7.1.1 Unifi Corporation Information

7.1.2 Unifi Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Unifi Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Unifi Recycled Polyester Fiber Products Offered

7.1.5 Unifi Recent Development

7.2 Martex Fiber

7.2.1 Martex Fiber Corporation Information

7.2.2 Martex Fiber Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Martex Fiber Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Martex Fiber Recycled Polyester Fiber Products Offered

7.2.5 Martex Fiber Recent Development

7.3 JB ECOTEX

7.3.1 JB ECOTEX Corporation Information

7.3.2 JB ECOTEX Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 JB ECOTEX Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 JB ECOTEX Recycled Polyester Fiber Products Offered

7.3.5 JB ECOTEX Recent Development

7.4 Inocycle

7.4.1 Inocycle Corporation Information

7.4.2 Inocycle Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Inocycle Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Inocycle Recycled Polyester Fiber Products Offered

7.4.5 Inocycle Recent Development

7.5 Nirmal Fibres

7.5.1 Nirmal Fibres Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nirmal Fibres Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nirmal Fibres Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nirmal Fibres Recycled Polyester Fiber Products Offered

7.5.5 Nirmal Fibres Recent Development

7.6 Komal Fibers

7.6.1 Komal Fibers Corporation Information

7.6.2 Komal Fibers Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Komal Fibers Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Komal Fibers Recycled Polyester Fiber Products Offered

7.6.5 Komal Fibers Recent Development

7.7 Jiangyin Chemical Fiber

7.7.1 Jiangyin Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jiangyin Chemical Fiber Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jiangyin Chemical Fiber Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jiangyin Chemical Fiber Recycled Polyester Fiber Products Offered

7.7.5 Jiangyin Chemical Fiber Recent Development

7.8 Aquafil

7.8.1 Aquafil Corporation Information

7.8.2 Aquafil Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Aquafil Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Aquafil Recycled Polyester Fiber Products Offered

7.8.5 Aquafil Recent Development

7.9 Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber

7.9.1 Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

7.9.2 Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber Recycled Polyester Fiber Products Offered

7.9.5 Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber Recent Development

7.10 Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber

7.10.1 Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber Recycled Polyester Fiber Products Offered

7.10.5 Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber Recent Development

7.11 Shanghai Polytex

7.11.1 Shanghai Polytex Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shanghai Polytex Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Shanghai Polytex Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Shanghai Polytex Recycled Polyester Fiber Products Offered

7.11.5 Shanghai Polytex Recent Development

7.12 Zhejiang Haili Envieromental

7.12.1 Zhejiang Haili Envieromental Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zhejiang Haili Envieromental Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zhejiang Haili Envieromental Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zhejiang Haili Envieromental Products Offered

7.12.5 Zhejiang Haili Envieromental Recent Development

7.13 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber

7.13.1 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Products Offered

7.13.5 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Recent Development

7.14 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

7.14.1 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Products Offered

7.14.5 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recent Development

7.15 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

7.15.1 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Products Offered

7.15.5 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recent Development

7.16 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

7.16.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporation Information

7.16.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Products Offered

7.16.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recent Development

7.17 Guangdong Qiusheng

7.17.1 Guangdong Qiusheng Corporation Information

7.17.2 Guangdong Qiusheng Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Guangdong Qiusheng Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Guangdong Qiusheng Products Offered

7.17.5 Guangdong Qiusheng Recent Development

7.18 Fujian Baichuan

7.18.1 Fujian Baichuan Corporation Information

7.18.2 Fujian Baichuan Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Fujian Baichuan Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Fujian Baichuan Products Offered

7.18.5 Fujian Baichuan Recent Development

7.19 Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber

7.19.1 Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

7.19.2 Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber Products Offered

7.19.5 Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber Recent Development

