Insights on the Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/362396/onshore-wind-turbine%25EF%25BC%2588above-2.5mw

Segment by Type

Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine

Vertical Axis Wind Turbine

Segment by Application

Below 3 MW

3-4 MW

Above 4 MW

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Vestas

Ghrepower

GE Energy

Goldwind

Siemens Gamesa

ENESSERE SRL

S&W Energy Systems

HY Energy

Ming Yang

Envision

Windey

Dongfang

CSSC

Primus Wind Power

Eocycle

Nordex

Bergey Wind Power

Northern Power Systems

Tozzi Nord Srl

Xzeres Wind

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

4 Global Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Vestas

7.1.1 Vestas Corporation Information

7.1.2 Vestas Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Vestas Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Vestas Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Products Offered

7.1.5 Vestas Recent Development

7.2 Ghrepower

7.2.1 Ghrepower Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ghrepower Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Ghrepower Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Ghrepower Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Products Offered

7.2.5 Ghrepower Recent Development

7.3 GE Energy

7.3.1 GE Energy Corporation Information

7.3.2 GE Energy Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 GE Energy Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 GE Energy Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Products Offered

7.3.5 GE Energy Recent Development

7.4 Goldwind

7.4.1 Goldwind Corporation Information

7.4.2 Goldwind Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Goldwind Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Goldwind Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Products Offered

7.4.5 Goldwind Recent Development

7.5 Siemens Gamesa

7.5.1 Siemens Gamesa Corporation Information

7.5.2 Siemens Gamesa Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Siemens Gamesa Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Siemens Gamesa Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Products Offered

7.5.5 Siemens Gamesa Recent Development

7.6 ENESSERE SRL

7.6.1 ENESSERE SRL Corporation Information

7.6.2 ENESSERE SRL Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ENESSERE SRL Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ENESSERE SRL Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Products Offered

7.6.5 ENESSERE SRL Recent Development

7.7 S&W Energy Systems

7.7.1 S&W Energy Systems Corporation Information

7.7.2 S&W Energy Systems Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 S&W Energy Systems Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 S&W Energy Systems Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Products Offered

7.7.5 S&W Energy Systems Recent Development

7.8 HY Energy

7.8.1 HY Energy Corporation Information

7.8.2 HY Energy Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 HY Energy Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 HY Energy Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Products Offered

7.8.5 HY Energy Recent Development

7.9 Ming Yang

7.9.1 Ming Yang Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ming Yang Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Ming Yang Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Ming Yang Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Products Offered

7.9.5 Ming Yang Recent Development

7.10 Envision

7.10.1 Envision Corporation Information

7.10.2 Envision Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Envision Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Envision Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Products Offered

7.10.5 Envision Recent Development

7.11 Windey

7.11.1 Windey Corporation Information

7.11.2 Windey Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Windey Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Windey Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Products Offered

7.11.5 Windey Recent Development

7.12 Dongfang

7.12.1 Dongfang Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dongfang Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Dongfang Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Dongfang Products Offered

7.12.5 Dongfang Recent Development

7.13 CSSC

7.13.1 CSSC Corporation Information

7.13.2 CSSC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 CSSC Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 CSSC Products Offered

7.13.5 CSSC Recent Development

7.14 Primus Wind Power

7.14.1 Primus Wind Power Corporation Information

7.14.2 Primus Wind Power Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Primus Wind Power Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Primus Wind Power Products Offered

7.14.5 Primus Wind Power Recent Development

7.15 Eocycle

7.15.1 Eocycle Corporation Information

7.15.2 Eocycle Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Eocycle Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Eocycle Products Offered

7.15.5 Eocycle Recent Development

7.16 Nordex

7.16.1 Nordex Corporation Information

7.16.2 Nordex Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Nordex Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Nordex Products Offered

7.16.5 Nordex Recent Development

7.17 Bergey Wind Power

7.17.1 Bergey Wind Power Corporation Information

7.17.2 Bergey Wind Power Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Bergey Wind Power Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Bergey Wind Power Products Offered

7.17.5 Bergey Wind Power Recent Development

7.18 Northern Power Systems

7.18.1 Northern Power Systems Corporation Information

7.18.2 Northern Power Systems Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Northern Power Systems Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Northern Power Systems Products Offered

7.18.5 Northern Power Systems Recent Development

7.19 Tozzi Nord Srl

7.19.1 Tozzi Nord Srl Corporation Information

7.19.2 Tozzi Nord Srl Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Tozzi Nord Srl Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Tozzi Nord Srl Products Offered

7.19.5 Tozzi Nord Srl Recent Development

7.20 Xzeres Wind

7.20.1 Xzeres Wind Corporation Information

7.20.2 Xzeres Wind Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Xzeres Wind Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Xzeres Wind Products Offered

7.20.5 Xzeres Wind Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Distributors

8.3 Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Distributors

8.5 Onshore Wind Turbine（Above 2.5MW) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

