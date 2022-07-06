Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Dairy Free Plant-based Milks market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Almond

Soy

Coconut

Rice

Oats

Others

Segment by Application

Direct Drink

Confectionery

Bakery

Ice Cream

Cheese

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Danone

Blue Diamond Growers

Oatly

Kikkoman Corporation

Califia Farms

Earth’s Own Food Company

Ezaki Glico

Ripple Foods

Marusan-Ai Co. Ltd

Campbell Soup Company

SunOpta

Nutrisoya Foods

Elmhurst Milked Direct

Panos Brands

Jindilli Beverages (milkadamia)

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Dairy Free Plant-based Milks market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dairy Free Plant-based Milks with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Dairy Free Plant-based Milks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Product Introduction

1.2 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Industry Trends

1.5.2 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Drivers

1.5.3 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Challenges

1.5.4 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Almond

2.1.2 Soy

2.1.3 Coconut

2.1.4 Rice

2.1.5 Oats

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Direct Drink

3.1.2 Confectionery

3.1.3 Bakery

3.1.4 Ice Cream

3.1.5 Cheese

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Dairy Free Plant-based Milks in 2021

4.2.3 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Danone

7.1.1 Danone Corporation Information

7.1.2 Danone Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Danone Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Danone Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Products Offered

7.1.5 Danone Recent Development

7.2 Blue Diamond Growers

7.2.1 Blue Diamond Growers Corporation Information

7.2.2 Blue Diamond Growers Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Blue Diamond Growers Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Blue Diamond Growers Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Products Offered

7.2.5 Blue Diamond Growers Recent Development

7.3 Oatly

7.3.1 Oatly Corporation Information

7.3.2 Oatly Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Oatly Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Oatly Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Products Offered

7.3.5 Oatly Recent Development

7.4 Kikkoman Corporation

7.4.1 Kikkoman Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kikkoman Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kikkoman Corporation Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kikkoman Corporation Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Products Offered

7.4.5 Kikkoman Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Califia Farms

7.5.1 Califia Farms Corporation Information

7.5.2 Califia Farms Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Califia Farms Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Califia Farms Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Products Offered

7.5.5 Califia Farms Recent Development

7.6 Earth’s Own Food Company

7.6.1 Earth’s Own Food Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 Earth’s Own Food Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Earth’s Own Food Company Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Earth’s Own Food Company Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Products Offered

7.6.5 Earth’s Own Food Company Recent Development

7.7 Ezaki Glico

7.7.1 Ezaki Glico Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ezaki Glico Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ezaki Glico Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ezaki Glico Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Products Offered

7.7.5 Ezaki Glico Recent Development

7.8 Ripple Foods

7.8.1 Ripple Foods Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ripple Foods Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Ripple Foods Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Ripple Foods Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Products Offered

7.8.5 Ripple Foods Recent Development

7.9 Marusan-Ai Co. Ltd

7.9.1 Marusan-Ai Co. Ltd Corporation Information

7.9.2 Marusan-Ai Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Marusan-Ai Co. Ltd Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Marusan-Ai Co. Ltd Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Products Offered

7.9.5 Marusan-Ai Co. Ltd Recent Development

7.10 Campbell Soup Company

7.10.1 Campbell Soup Company Corporation Information

7.10.2 Campbell Soup Company Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Campbell Soup Company Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Campbell Soup Company Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Products Offered

7.10.5 Campbell Soup Company Recent Development

7.11 SunOpta

7.11.1 SunOpta Corporation Information

7.11.2 SunOpta Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SunOpta Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SunOpta Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Products Offered

7.11.5 SunOpta Recent Development

7.12 Nutrisoya Foods

7.12.1 Nutrisoya Foods Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nutrisoya Foods Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Nutrisoya Foods Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Nutrisoya Foods Products Offered

7.12.5 Nutrisoya Foods Recent Development

7.13 Elmhurst Milked Direct

7.13.1 Elmhurst Milked Direct Corporation Information

7.13.2 Elmhurst Milked Direct Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Elmhurst Milked Direct Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Elmhurst Milked Direct Products Offered

7.13.5 Elmhurst Milked Direct Recent Development

7.14 Panos Brands

7.14.1 Panos Brands Corporation Information

7.14.2 Panos Brands Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Panos Brands Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Panos Brands Products Offered

7.14.5 Panos Brands Recent Development

7.15 Jindilli Beverages (milkadamia)

7.15.1 Jindilli Beverages (milkadamia) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jindilli Beverages (milkadamia) Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Jindilli Beverages (milkadamia) Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Jindilli Beverages (milkadamia) Products Offered

7.15.5 Jindilli Beverages (milkadamia) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Distributors

8.3 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Production Mode & Process

8.4 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Sales Channels

8.4.2 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Distributors

8.5 Dairy Free Plant-based Milks Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

