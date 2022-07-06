Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Unmanned Surface Vehicles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unmanned Surface Vehicles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Wave-Powered
Propeller Driven
Segment by Application
Oceanographic Research
Marine Environmental Protection
Rescue Drowner
Military Use
Others
By Company
Saildrone
Subsea Tech
Al Marakeb
ASV Global
Marine Tech (RSV)
Liquid Robotics
Willow Garage
SimpleUnmanned, LLC
Universal Secure Applications OWL-MkII USV
Unmanned Survey Solutions (USS)
Marine Tech (RSV)
Willow Garage
SimpleUnmanned, LLC
Marine Advanced Research
Ocius Technology
Ocean Alpha
L3 ASV
MAP Marine Technologies
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Unmanned Surface Vehicles Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wave-Powered
1.2.3 Propeller Driven
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oceanographic Research
1.3.3 Marine Environmental Protection
1.3.4 Rescue Drowner
1.3.5 Military Use
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Production
2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Unma
