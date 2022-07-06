Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Unmanned Surface Vehicles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unmanned Surface Vehicles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Wave-Powered

Propeller Driven

Segment by Application

Oceanographic Research

Marine Environmental Protection

Rescue Drowner

Military Use

Others

By Company

Saildrone

Subsea Tech

Al Marakeb

ASV Global

Marine Tech (RSV)

Liquid Robotics

Willow Garage

SimpleUnmanned, LLC

Universal Secure Applications OWL-MkII USV

Unmanned Survey Solutions (USS)

Marine Advanced Research

Ocius Technology

Ocean Alpha

L3 ASV

MAP Marine Technologies

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Unmanned Surface Vehicles Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Wave-Powered

1.2.3 Propeller Driven

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Oceanographic Research

1.3.3 Marine Environmental Protection

1.3.4 Rescue Drowner

1.3.5 Military Use

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Production

2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Unma

