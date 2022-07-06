Global Automotive Metal Bumper Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Metal Bumper market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Metal Bumper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Front Bumper
Rear Bumper
Segment by Application
Sedan
SUV
Others
By Company
Benteler Automobiltechnik GmbH
Van-Rob
Plastic Omnium
Faurecia SA
Flex-N-Gate Corp
Motherson
Bumper World
Futaba Industrial
Magna International
Toyoda Gosei
Iron Cross Automotive
ARB
Westin Automotive
Hyundai Mobis
Wanxiang Group
Changchun Faway
Huayu Automotive
Zhejiang Yuanchi Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Metal Bumper Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Metal Bumper Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Front Bumper
1.2.3 Rear Bumper
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Metal Bumper Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Sedan
1.3.3 SUV
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Metal Bumper Production
2.1 Global Automotive Metal Bumper Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Metal Bumper Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Metal Bumper Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Metal Bumper Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Metal Bumper Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Metal Bumper Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Metal Bumper Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Metal Bumper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Metal Bumper Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Metal Bumper Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive Metal Bumper Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sa
