An Extensive Report On EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market 2022 Global Analysis By Key Players – Infineon,NXP

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during forecast period 2022-2028. Power Control accounting for % of the EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Computing Chip segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips include Infineon, NXP, Renesas, Texas Instrument, and ST, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

By Company

Infineon

NXP

Renesas

Texas Instrument

ST

Onsemi

Microchip

Micron

Samsung

SK Hynix

Winbond

Western Digital

Wingtech

Kioxia

GigaDevice

ISSI

Analog Devices

Nanya

SemiDrive

Horizon Robotics

Powersemi

Segment by Type

Computing Chip

MCU Function Chip

Power Chip

Driver Chip

Sensor Chip

Analog Chip

Functional Safety Chip

Power Supply Chip

Memory Chip

Communication Chip

Segment by Application

Power Control

Battery Management

In-Vehicle Infotainment System

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

