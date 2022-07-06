Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Continuously Variable Transmission Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Continuously Variable Transmission Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Continuously Variable Transmission Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Transmission Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Continuously Variable Transmission Device include BorgWarner, Jatco, Punch Powertrain, Toyota Motors, ZF, Aisin Seiki, Efficient Drivetrains, Folsom Technologies International and Hunan Jianglu & Rongda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Continuously Variable Transmission Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Transmission

Electric Transmission

Mechanical Transmission

Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Continuously Variable Transmission Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Continuously Variable Transmission Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Continuously Variable Transmission Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Continuously Variable Transmission Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BorgWarner

Jatco

Punch Powertrain

Toyota Motors

ZF

Aisin Seiki

Efficient Drivetrains

Folsom Technologies International

Hunan Jianglu & Rongda

Hyundai Motor

IAV

Kohler Engines

Oerliokon Grazino

Subaru

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Continuously Variable Transmission Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Continuously Variable Transmission Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Continuously Variable Transmission Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2

