Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Continuously Variable Transmission Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Continuously Variable Transmission Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Continuously Variable Transmission Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Transmission Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Continuously Variable Transmission Device include BorgWarner, Jatco, Punch Powertrain, Toyota Motors, ZF, Aisin Seiki, Efficient Drivetrains, Folsom Technologies International and Hunan Jianglu & Rongda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Continuously Variable Transmission Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid Transmission
Electric Transmission
Mechanical Transmission
Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Continuously Variable Transmission Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Continuously Variable Transmission Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Continuously Variable Transmission Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Continuously Variable Transmission Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BorgWarner
Jatco
Punch Powertrain
Toyota Motors
ZF
Aisin Seiki
Efficient Drivetrains
Folsom Technologies International
Hunan Jianglu & Rongda
Hyundai Motor
IAV
Kohler Engines
Oerliokon Grazino
Subaru
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Continuously Variable Transmission Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Continuously Variable Transmission Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Continuously Variable Transmission Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
