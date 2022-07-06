Fleet Management Technology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fleet Management Technology in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fleet Management Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fleet Management Technology market was valued at 9068.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15240 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Operation Management Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fleet Management Technology include TeleNav Inc., TomTom International BV, Trimble Navigation Ltd., ARI, Autotrac, Blue Tree Systems, BSM Wireless, CarrierWeb and Celtrak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fleet Management Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fleet Management Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fleet Management Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Operation Management
Asset Management
Driver Management
Global Fleet Management Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fleet Management Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Motor Vehicles
Private Vehicles
Avaiation Machinery
Ships
Rail Cars
Global Fleet Management Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fleet Management Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fleet Management Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fleet Management Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TeleNav Inc.
TomTom International BV
Trimble Navigation Ltd.
ARI
Autotrac
Blue Tree Systems
BSM Wireless
CarrierWeb
Celtrak
Chevin
Ctrack
DriverTech
EDT
FieldLogix
Fleetcor Technologies
Fleetio
Garmin International
GPS Integrated
GPSTrackIt
I.D. Systems
Inosat Global
Intelligent Mechatronic Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fleet Management Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fleet Management Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fleet Management Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fleet Management Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fleet Management Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fleet Management Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fleet Management Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fleet Management Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fleet Management Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fleet Management Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fleet Management Technology Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fleet Management Technology Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fleet Management Technol
